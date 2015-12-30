NEW YORK/CHICAGO Dec 29 Most U.S. police
receive little or no training on how best to handle crises
involving the mentally ill despite the growing frequency of
such encounters and the fatal results in a number of recent
cases.
Although more departments have added or expanded training in
recent years as they faced greater scrutiny and litigation, the
vast majority offer at best a maximum of 40 hours and are not
reaching enough officers, according to police and mental health
advocates.
Last weekend's Chicago police slaying of 19-year-old college
student Quintonio LeGrier, who relatives said had suffered from
mental issues, has raised questions about the training of
officers who are routinely thrust into tense situations with
people who may be affected by varying mental disorders, or drug
and alcohol abuse.
"We're asking the police to fill the gaps that have been
created by inadequate mental health resources," said Ron
Honberg, national director for policy and legal affairs at the
National Alliance on Mental Illness.
"It seems sadly ironic, tragically ironic when you call 911
about someone having a heart attack, they send a trained EMT
professional, but when you call about someone in a psychotic
crisis, a psychotic episode, they send police," he added.
The Chicago shooting also prompted calls from Mayor Rahm
Emanuel for a review of the police department's Crisis
Intervention Team and improved guidance for officers handling
cases where the mental health of a person is a factor.
Mentally ill people have been shot to death in recent years
by police in Texas, California, Colorado and Virginia. Americans
with severe mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed
by police than other civilians, an advocacy group found.
'PSYCHOLOGISTS WITH GUNS'
With no national requirements on training recruits on
de-escalation and crisis intervention, the average is just eight
hours on each, according to a survey released in August 2015 by
the Police Executive Research Forum.
"Society has turned police officers into psychologists with
guns, and they don't have the training for that," said Scott
Johnson, a Washington state attorney.
Johnson represents Ryan Flanagan, a veteran officer with the
police department in Pasco, Washington, who resigned in July
after he and two patrolmen fatally shot an unarmed Mexican
orchard worker who battled depression, homelessness and drug
abuse.
Flanagan had only been trained to offer a mentally
distressed person a phone number for a county healthcare worker,
or detain the suspect until one arrived, said Johnson.
Pasco Police Department spokesman Ken Roske said Flanagan's
training encouraged officers to get mentally ill people a
"professional intervention as soon as possible." But he added
that officers also received training on how to interact with the
mentally ill, including sessions with state and local mental
health and veterans officials.
In Seattle, the police department since 2012 has implemented
court-ordered reforms to address what the Justice Department has
called a pattern of excessive force that often arose during
encounters with the mentally ill or drug-addled suspects.
Police spokesman Sean Whitcomb said the department now has
training protocols that include sessions on how to de-escalate a
violent scene and calm down a distressed person, and has imposed
40-hour certification training for specialized officers that get
dispatched to a majority of such calls.
SHIFTING BURDEN
Many in the law enforcement community want more training,
especially as the burden of the severely mentally ill has
shifted in recent decades to police departments from public
hospitals.
"The better trained the officer, the safer they are and the
more effective they are," said Rich Roberts, spokesman for the
International Union of Police Associations. He said police often
did not receive enough training because of the cost.
Law enforcement encounters with the mentally ill have soared
in recent decades as the number of public psychiatric hospital
beds plummeted to about 17 per 100,000 people in 2005 from 340
per 100,000 in the 1950s, according to the Treatment Advocacy
Center.
The center has estimated there are almost 8 million
Americans or 3.3 percent of U.S. adults with severe mental
illness. About half those people are untreated, resulting in
about 216,000 homeless and 400,000 incarcerations.
The 1987 killing of a mentally ill man in Memphis,
Tennessee, led to the creation of the highly regarded Crisis
Intervention Team, or CIT, program, which brings together law
enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency
departments and individuals with mental illness and their
families.
About 3,000 police departments have received its intensive
training. There are about 18,000 law enforcement agencies across
the country.
Sam Cochran, a CIT trainer and retired Memphis police
officer, recalled using some of the skills with a mentally ill
man who was creating a disturbance.
"My first priority was to lower his voice," said Cochran,
who covered his ears to indicate the noise hurt and then moved
back from the man. "I could not outshout him, so I had to use
the tone of my voice, which was very quiet, and my body
language."
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer in New York and Eric M. Johnson in
Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)