Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, July 17 President Barack Obama on Sunday called for national unity after the killing of three police officers in Baton Rouge, and warned against using the deadly event to inflame political fighting during a charged political campaign.
"We have our divisions and they are not new," Obama said in a press conference. "That is why it is so important that...everyone right now focus on words and actions that can unite this country further."
"We don't need inflammatory rhetoric."
Three police officers were shot to death and three others wounded in Baton Rouge on Sunday, less than two weeks after a black man was killed by police in the Louisiana capital, sparking nationwide protests. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mary Millliken)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)