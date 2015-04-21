By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., April 21
A Pennsylvania judge
on Tuesday considered publicly releasing a graphic video that
may shed light on the fatal shooting of an unarmed man by a
police officer during an attempted traffic stop in February.
Officer Lisa Mearkle, 36, a veteran of the Hummelstown Police
Department, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of
David Kassick, 59, on February 2.
Mearkle had pulled him over for expired inspection and
emissions stickers, and he ran. She initially brought him down
with her Taser, which was equipped with a camera that captured
the video.
At a hearing before Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas
Judge Deborah Curcillo, all sides noted the likelihood of
intense interest in the video after a series of fatal shootings
of unarmed black men by white police officers in the United
States. Both Mearkle and Kassick are white.
Mearkle's lawyers argued against releasing the video, saying
the surrounding publicity would make it difficult to select an
impartial jury at trial.
"We don't want the nation and the world discussing this
video," said attorney Brian Perry. "We don't want the public
picking it apart and forming an opinion on the case."
Kassick was face down on the ground and trying to remove the
Taser prongs when Mearkle allegedly shot him twice in the back
with her service revolver, which was in her other hand, court
records showed.
Her attorneys have said she feared Kassick was reaching for
a weapon. No weapon was found on his body.
"If you're going to release the video, then release
everything, including Mr. Kassick's prison record," " Perry told
the judge.
Kassick served 10 years in federal prison for selling heroin
that resulted in a death, according to federal court records. He
was released in 2011.
Assistant District Attorney Johnny Baer said the prosecution
is neutral on making the video public.
But Craig Staudenmaier, a lawyer representing PA Media
Group, the parent company of the Harrisburg Patriot-News,
argued the video is a "court record" that was relied upon by the
Pennsylvania State Police in charging Mearkle with murder and
should be released.
He said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled in similar
cases that unsubstantiated fears of jury taint cannot block
release of court records. The public has a legitimate interest
in a video showing the officer's performance of her duties, he
also said.
The judge's ruling on the video was expected this week.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Lambert)