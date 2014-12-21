(Adds details on protest in King of Prussia)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
Dec 20 More than 1,500 protesters against police
violence shut down part of the Mall of America in Minnesota on
Saturday, resulting in about 25 arrests during the final weekend
before Christmas as shoppers scrambled to buy gifts at one of
the nation's largest shopping centers, officials said.
The protest and a smaller action at the King of Prussia Mall
in Pennsylvania were the latest in a series of U.S.
demonstrations in recent weeks over grand jury decisions not to
charge white police officers in the killings of unarmed black
men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City.
Police at the Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of
Bloomington arrested about 25 demonstrators, mostly for
trespassing and failure to disperse, said Bloomington police
spokesman Commander Mark Stehlik.
The action organized by Black Lives Matter Minneapolis saw
participants gather in a mall rotunda where some staged a
so-called "die-in," said a participant Mischa Kegan, 30, who is
an organizer with the group Community Action Against Racism.
At least 1,500 people took part, Stehlik said. Some
protesters moved around the shopping center and chanted after
the bulk of the gathering broke up, he said.
A representative from Black Lives Matter Minneapolis could
not be reached for comment.
A Mall of America statement said stores were closed on the
east side of the mall as protesters were cleared, but the
shopping and entertainment complex was later fully reopened.
At another action on Saturday in King of Prussia, protesters
staged a "die-in" at the community's shopping center outside
Philadelphia, according to local television station WCAU. The
NBC affiliate reported that more than 180 people took part.
A police dispatcher confirmed a protest took place at the
King of Prussia Mall, the largest retail shopping space in the
United States, and said demonstrators lay down on the ground but
there were no arrests.
Last month, days after a St. Louis County grand jury
declined to indict Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren
Wilson in the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown,
demonstrators targeted shopping centers in a number of cities on
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving that typically ranks as
the nation's busiest shopping day.
The protests on Saturday came as shoppers filled malls and
department stores across the United States on the last weekend
before Christmas.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Gunna
Dickson)