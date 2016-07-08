By Dustin Volz and Isma'il Kushkush
| WASHINGTON, July 8
standoff with a gunman Friday morning by remotely detonating a
"bomb robot," an unprecedented tactic by officers who said they
were in danger and one that rekindles concerns about the
militarization of local law enforcement in the United States.
The bomb blast killed a black U.S. Army reservist identified
by authorities as Micah Xavier Johnson, who shot dead five
police officers and wounded seven others in Dallas on Thursday
night following a peaceful protest over police shootings of
black men.
Technology warfare experts said the use of a robot to kill
someone had major technological and legal implications for 21st
century policing.
"It's a first by police," said Peter Singer, author of Wired
for War, a book on the use of robots in conflict zones.
Singer said that he knew of examples of the U.S. military in
Iraq "jury rigging a surveillance bot to take out an insurgent
down an alley."
U.S. law enforcement has used remotely controlled devices
before to help stop a suspect, but not to kill anyone, law
enforcement experts said.
"We saw no other option but to use our bomb robot and place
a device on its extension for it to detonate where the suspect
was," said Dallas Police Chief David Brown on Friday. "Other
options would have exposed officers to grave danger."
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said the gunman was given a
choice of surrendering without harm or remaining in place and he
chose to remain in place.
It was not clear exactly why the police chose to use a bomb
rather than some other means of subduing Johnson. It was also
unclear whether police had trained in the use of the "bomb
robot" or whether it was improvised. The exact nature of the
explosive used was also not immediately known.
The Dallas Police Department did not respond to requests for
comment.
The Department owns at least three "bomb robots," according
to an October 2015 report by the city. The vendor for those
devices is Remotec, a subsidiary of defense contractor Northrop
Grumman Corp that specializes in manufacturing remotely
operated robotic vehicles.
Northrop Grumman declined to comment and referred all
inquiries to the Dallas Police Department.
Remotec's website includes product descriptions of a handful
of its unmanned vehicles, such as the F6B, described as the
"most versatile, heavy-duty robot on the market" and the
Wolverine, a "workhorse robot that won't quit until you do."
Such devices are often used by law enforcement to dispose of
or detonate bombs without risking human life.
The Pentagon has distributed at least 451 bomb defusing
robots to federal and local police agencies through its
excess-inventory program since 2005, according to a Reuters
review of Defense Department records.
A tally by the Drone Center at Bard College in New York
showed that more than 200 federal, state and local law
enforcement agencies now possess at least one explosive ordnance
robot acquired through the surplus program.
The transfer of military equipment to civilian police
agencies under what is known as the 1033 program came under
scrutiny following the police shooting of Michael Brown in
Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014.
Protests in Ferguson were monitored and at times disrupted
by heavily armed police, whose use of armored vehicles and other
high-powered military gear alarmed many observers.
In the aftermath, President Barack Obama issued an executive
order scaling back the program. The Pentagon now cannot
distribute certain types of armored vehicles and other
equipment, while police must demonstrate why they need unmanned
drones, aircraft, or certain types of riot gear.
Since the order took effect on Oct. 1, 2015, local law
enforcement agencies have returned 126 tracked armored vehicles,
138 grenade launchers and 1,623 bayonets, Defense Logistics
Agency spokeswoman Michelle McCaskill said.
"You can't ignore that it got a little out of hand, that
there were some overreaches by smaller police departments," said
Ronal Serpas, former police chief in New Orleans, Louisiana and
Nashville, Tennessee.
But other law enforcement officials think Obama overreacted
and that the Pentagon would do better to ban particular agencies
from participating in the program.
Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst with the American Civil
Liberties Union, said the choice of weapon in Dallas does not
change the legal protections that prohibit lethal force by
authorities unless a person is deemed an imminent threat to
others.
"Because ground robots may allow deadly force to be applied
more safely and easily, they raise the danger that they will be
overused," Stanley said.
