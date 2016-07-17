(Adds change in sourcing)

WASHINGTON, July 17 The gunman who killed three police officers and wounded three others in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been identified as an American citizen named Gavin Long, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.

The source added that investigators also said there was reason to believe a 911 call may have been used to lure police to the shooting scene and that the possibility it had been a conspiracy was being examined.

Officials speaking publicly have not yet released the name of the suspected killer or any details, beyond saying they believed it was a single shooter.

