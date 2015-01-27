By Michael Fleeman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 27 Responding to the Los
Angeles police chief, who complained that its popular traffic
app could be misused by criminals to track officers, a
spokeswoman for Waze said on Tuesday that the company worked
with law officers to make them safer.
Julie Mossler, head of global communications for Waze, said
company officials "think very deeply about safety and security"
and work closely with police and transportation departments
around the world.
"These relationships keep citizens safe, promote faster
emergency response and help alleviate traffic congestion,"
Mossler said. "Police partners support Waze and its features,
including reports of police presence, because most users tend to
drive more carefully when they believe law enforcement is
nearby."
Acquired by Google in 2013 for $966 million, Waze uses GPS
and social networking to alert drivers to accidents, traffic
snarls and the presence of police, signaled by a little cop icon
on a map. It reportedly has 50 million users worldwide.
But in a letter sent to Google on Dec. 30, Los Angeles
Police Chief Charlie Beck complained about the police locator
feature, claiming it could be "misused by those with criminal
intent to endanger police officers and the community."
In the letter, released this week, Beck also said accused
gunman Ismaaiyl Brinsley had used the Waze app in the days
before an ambush of New York officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian
Liu on December.
"I am confident your company did not intend the Waze app to
be a means to allow those who wish to commit crimes to use the
unwitting Waze community as their lookouts for the location of
police officers," Beck wrote.
Brinsley had a screenshot from the app on his Instagram
account along with anti-cop slurs posted just hours before the
two officers were shot dead in a parked squad car in Brooklyn,
according to published reports.
But New York authorities have not directly linked the use
app to the ambush.
