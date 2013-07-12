(Repeats for wider distribution. No change to headline or text)
By John Whitesides
FARGO, N.D., July 12 The signs outside the Red
River Women's Clinic in downtown Fargo suggest a place under
siege: "It is a federal crime to block the entrance to this
building," says one. "No Trespassing," says another.
They are aimed at the protesters who gather each day outside
a clinic that performs abortions, warning not to intrude on
women's federally protected right to the procedure.
Today, however, the signs outside the clinic - the only
abortion provider in conservative North Dakota - seem directed
as much at the state's plan to impose the nation's strictest
limits on abortion through two new laws that will go into effect
on Aug. 1. One is aimed at sharply reducing the number of women
who may obtain an abortion, the other imposes new standards on
doctors who perform the procedure.
Unless pending legal challenges lead the courts to
intervene, clinic officials say, the Fargo clinic will be forced
to close next month, leaving a more than 800-mile swath of the
upper Plains without an abortion provider.
In recent weeks, a nationwide push by conservative
Republicans to crack down on abortion at the state level has
focused on a legislative drama in Texas, where a filibustering
Democratic senator and abortion-rights protesters temporarily
delayed lawmakers from passing restrictions that could force the
closure of all but five of that state's 42 abortion clinics.
Yet if any place symbolizes the impact of the strategy
conservatives hope will lead to legal challenges that compel the
U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the abortion issue, it is the
clinic on First Avenue North in Fargo.
Doctors there perform 1,200 to 1,300 abortions a year on
women who sometimes have traveled for hours through the state's
brutal winter weather.
They include women like Shanna Labrensz-Smith, a mother of
two children, who said she drove four hours one-way from Minot
to get an abortion at the clinic in 2005 after she became
pregnant during an extramarital affair.
"If I hadn't been in that position, maybe I wouldn't care as
much" about the new limits, she said. "As a former patient, this
is very upsetting. They are taking our rights away."
The Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling established the
right to abortion and allowed the procedure until a fetus is
viable outside the womb - usually after about 24 weeks of
pregnancy. But the court has left the states free to place
various restrictions on abortion.
GOING AFTER DOCTOR PRIVILEGES
The North Dakota laws are part of an unprecedented wave of
abortion restrictions passed in Republican-controlled states
since the party made big gains in the 2010 elections.
In 2011, 92 abortion restrictions were approved in 24
states. The most approved in any previous year was 36. In 2012,
43 more were approved in 19 states. This year, as of July 5, 45
passed in 17 states, according to the Guttmacher Institute,
which researches and tracks abortion laws.
State restrictions typically have ranged from limits on
insurance coverage for abortions to requirements that women
considering an abortion undergo an ultrasound test, during which
technicians typically are required to point out a fetus' visible
organs. Some states now have extended waiting periods for those
who seek an abortion. The legislation before Texas lawmakers
would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
North Dakota - which like Wyoming, South Dakota and
Mississippi has just one abortion clinic - has gone further.
One of the new laws bans abortions at the first detection of
a fetal heartbeat, about six weeks into pregnancy - the nation's
strictest standard. Another requires doctors who perform
abortions to get admitting privileges at a local hospital.
If either law withstands legal challenges, the Red River
clinic - now in its 15th year in a two-story storefront - would
have to close, said director Tammi Kromenaker.
The ban on abortions after six weeks would eliminate 89
percent of her patients, she said. And none of the three
out-of-state doctors who travel to North Dakota to perform
abortions there could get admitting privileges at any of the
three hospitals in Fargo.
One of the hospitals is a facility for veterans; another has
a Catholic affiliation and does not grant privileges to abortion
providers. The third requires a doctor to admit at least five
patients a year to gain privileges.
Kromenaker said the Red River clinic has sent just one
patient to a local hospital during the past decade.
"They are putting up barriers that sound reasonable, that
sound like they care about women who are having abortions. But
in fact they are just trying to put up a wall of regulations and
requirements that are impossible to meet," Kromenaker said.
Bette Grande, a state representative who backed both of the
new laws, cast the restrictions on doctors as a safety measure,
designed to make sure that only qualified physicians perform
abortions.
The Center for Reproductive Rights, based in Washington,
D.C., has gone to court to challenge both laws. Opponents of the
laws hope to win temporary injunctions to keep them from taking
effect while the courts weigh their legality.
Backers of the state laws acknowledge the early-pregnancy
ban on abortion might not stand up. An Arkansas ban on abortions
after 12 weeks of pregnancy was blocked by a federal judge.
Proponents say they nevertheless want to restrict abortion
as much as possible now.
"We do what we believe is right. We don't do it in
contemplation of what a court might do," said Tom Freier,
executive director of the North Dakota Family Alliance, a
conservative lobbying group that backed the new laws. "We
believe a ban will happen, this time or the next time."
'THE ABORTION LADY'
If the Fargo clinic closes, it would leave no abortion
providers between central Montana and Minneapolis.
The number of abortion providers nationwide dropped from a
high of 2,908 in 1982 to 1,793 in 2008, the last year the
Guttmacher Institute counted them. Analysts believe the number
has fallen further since then.
Kromenaker has seen a groundswell of both support for and
threats against the clinic since the North Dakota laws were
passed in March. She said she feels pressure from the attention.
"There is stigma to being the 'abortion lady' in Fargo,"
said Kromenaker.
Former patients of the clinic have rallied to its defense,
and Kromenaker has decorated the walls of the clinic's break
room with cards and emails of support from across the country.
"I am 89 years old and can't believe these laws ... Don't
give up," reads one. "I live down a dirt road in Maine, but my
state supports women. I salute and support you," reads another.
Callie Detar of Fargo, an event planner and mother of three,
sponsored a fundraiser for the clinic's legal fund that netted
$2,000. She said she had an abortion there after becoming
pregnant at age 16.
"I was very comfortable with my decision at the time and
still am, and I think any woman should have that same right to
choose," Detar said.
On the sidewalk outside the clinic, a small band of
protesters lingers on Wednesdays, when abortions are performed.
They urge arriving patients to reconsider their decision, and
they provide what they call "sidewalk counseling."
"I view this as a last attempt to offer help and hope," said
Ken Koehler, a director of Christian education and youth
ministry at a local church who has protested outside the clinic
for years.
Koehler usually carries signs offering a 1-800 phone number
for counseling or declaring "Unborn Babies Killed Here." He says
he has persuaded several women to change their minds.
"Even if it was only three or four in all these years, I
consider it worthwhile," he said.
Both sides are gearing up to take advantage of the renewed
interest in abortion in the 2014 and 2016 elections. Kromenaker
said she believes that a "very large silent majority" who back
abortion rights will punish lawmakers who backed the new laws.
"Come 2014 and 2016," she said, "we're going to make sure
people remember what these legislators did."
(Editing by David Lindsey and Prudence Crowther)