WASHINGTON Nov 6 President Barack Obama will
add a popular Kentucky Democrat to his team at the White House,
naming Jerry Abramson, the state's lieutenant governor who was
mayor of Louisville for 21 years, as director of
intergovernmental affairs.
Abramson, who starts in his new role Nov. 14, will work with
state and local officials on issues like the upcoming open
enrollment period for health insurance and increasing the
minimum wage, a White House official said.
He joins the White House as it prepares to shift gears after
the midterm elections to work with a Republican congress, where
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is a leading figure, and more
Republican governors elected on Tuesday.
"The President has selected a longtime veteran of both state
and local government who has extensive experience working across
party lines and with leaders from public and private sectors to
strengthen Kentucky's economy and expand access to quality,
affordable health insurance," the White House official said.
Abramson was chairman of Kentucky Health Now, and worked
with Governor Steve Beshear to expand Medicaid in the state and
launch the popular state-run health insurance exchange.
