races unfolding in Arkansas this year, Democrats have turned for
help to the politician they dub the "Big Dog," former President
Bill Clinton, a one-time governor of the southern swing state.
Arkansas is in the sights of the Republican Party, which is
trying to gain control of the U.S. Senate by unseating incumbent
Democrats like Mark Pryor of Arkansas. Republicans are also
looking to win back the governorship. Democratic Governor Mike
Beebe cannot seek re-election because of term limits.
The globe-trotting Clinton has returned to his native state
several times this election season to rally Democrats and pose
for selfies with fans at parties to stock campaign coffers.
"Bill Clinton is irreplaceable," said Sheila Bronfman of
Little Rock, a longtime Democratic Party activist and consultant
who worked in all of Clinton's campaigns.
"He gets people enthused and he can raise money like nobody
else," Bronfman said.
In the Senate race, Pryor is fighting a well-financed, Tea
Party-backed Republican challenger, U.S. Representative Tom
Cotton. In March, Clinton was the main draw at a fundraiser that
local media said raised about $1 million for Pryor, considered
one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents.
In the race for governor, former Democratic U.S.
Representative Mike Ross is in a tight race with Asa Hutchinson,
a former congressman who helped prosecute the unsuccessful
impeachment case against Clinton in 1999.
There are no plans for Clinton to return, but Democratic
officials expect he will come back if his campaign stops make a
difference in the races.
Although many years separate Clinton from his time in the
governor's mansion and the White House, his star power is seen
as outshining that of current President Barack Obama, at least
in Arkansas.
Obama lost Arkansas by 23 percentage points to Republican
Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election and is considered
too divisive a figure to help Democrats in the state.
Clinton's wife Hillary, considered a top contender among
Democrats for a 2016 presidential run, is also a star in the
state, crushing Obama in Arkansas when they ran in the 2008
Democratic primary for president. But she is not as big a star
as her husband.
While Democrats consider Bill Clinton a strong card to play,
Republicans say he is a distant figure, now removed from state
politics.
'DIFFERENT PLACE'
In recent years, Republicans have scored a number of
political wins, including gaining control of both houses of the
state legislature for the first time in a century. Republicans
also occupy five of Arkansas' six congressional seats, a
reversal of a partisan ratio that held for three generations.
"Arkansas is a different place than when the Clintons were
here before," said Doyle Webb, the Arkansas state Republican
chair.
But Clinton, who won six terms as governor and carried the
state in his two races for president, still polls strongly at
home.
A survey in early May by Public Policy Polling reported
Clinton had a 55 percent favorability rating in Arkansas. An NBC
News/Marist poll in the same period put Clinton's favorability
rating among Arkansans at 70 percent.
Besides his two appearances this year for Pryor and Ross,
Clinton has helped raise cash for former protégées, including
James Lee Witt, director of the Federal Emergency Management
Agency during Clinton's presidency, and who seeks to succeed
Cotton in the House.
Clinton is mostly seen these days discussing policy with
powerful world figures. But one of his strongest talents has
been winning the support of the rural poor who form a large part
of the Arkansas population and have typically voted Republican.
"The Clinton brand is still very positive in Arkansas and
brand loyalty is worth a whole lot," said Hall Bass, a professor
of political science at Ouachita Baptist University at
Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
