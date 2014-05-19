By Steve Barnes
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. May 19 As voters head into
primaries on Tuesday in the southern swing state of Arkansas,
one of the most fiercely debated issues among Republican
candidates is the centerpiece healthcare policy of U.S.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat.
A group of Arkansas Republicans are battling for their
political lives in primary showdowns with challengers from their
own party who are trying to excoriate them for reaching a
compromise with Democrats on a state health plan. This plan,
aimed at the poor, is called the "Private Option" and meant to
be an alternate to the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare".
"It's the hot button," said Republican state Senator David
Sanders of Little Rock.
At stake is how far the Republican party will swing to the
right in a state where they hold a narrow majority in the House
of Representatives. Even Democrats often position themselves as
conservative centrists.
Republican challengers in state legislative races are
targeting incumbent GOP lawmakers who supported their party's
leadership and approved the Private Option.
The issue has created far fewer ripples in Democratic races.
The Tuesday primary is for Democrats and Republicans with
voters casting ballots for candidates to represent the parties
for local posts, the statehouse and U.S. Congress in elections
in November.
The program being hotly debated uses federal Medicaid funds
from the Affordable Care Act to help buy health insurance for
low-income Arkansas residents, many of whom would otherwise be
assigned to Medicaid or have treatment costs absorbed by doctors
and other healthcare providers.
"That's all they're making it about, the Private Option,"
Sanders said of the Republican challengers.
Variations on the Arkansas model have since been adopted or
are under consideration in other states including Republican
strongholds such as Utah, and battlegound states in presidential
elections including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio.
Opponents in the Arkansas General Assembly said both the
Private Option and the Affordable Care Act are too costly and
represent an unacceptable expansion of government.
The future of the Private Option could also be determined on
Tuesday. The Arkansas Senate approved funding for the program
this year by a single vote, and three Republican senators who
supported it are facing primary opponents.
Obamacare will be hanging over one of the state's marquis
races in the general election in November where incumbent U.S.
Senator Mark Pryor, a Democrat, has been straining to maintain a
lead in the polls over the Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Tom
Cotton, who is supported by the Tea Party.
Pryor and Cotton face no serious threats in the primaries.
Pryor, who is seeking a third six-year term, voted for the
Affordable Care Act. Cotton is a harsh critic of the program.
Health care reform also could be a decisive issue in races
for two open U.S. House seats in Arkansas now held by
Republicans - Cotton, and U.S. Rep. Tim Griffin, who is leaving
Congress after two terms.
(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by Scott Malone and Diane Craft)