(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, March 21 Vice President Joe Biden
will visit New Hampshire next week to promote ways to improve
job-training skills.
While Biden's visit to the early voting state is likely to
prompt speculation that he is thinking about a presidential race
in 2016, his trip is in line with a request to him from
President Barack Obama to lead an across-the-board reform of
America's training programs.
The vice president's office said Biden will hold an event in
Nashua highlighting "workforce development and the value of
on-the-job training opportunities".
Biden will be joined in New Hampshire by Labor Secretary Tom
Perez. Ways to train workers for jobs in today's economy will be
the subject of their event.
"The vice president and Secretary Perez will visit New
Hampshire to highlight how the state has one of the most
successful on-the-job training programs in the country," said an
administration official.
New Hampshire holds the nation's first presidential primary
and is a regular stop for aspiring candidates.
Biden has expressed interest in running in 2016 in the race
to choose a successor to President Barack Obama but is said to
be waiting to see whether Democrat Hillary Clinton decides to
run.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Stephen Powell)