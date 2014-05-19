WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
will attend a Democratic fundraiser at the home of activist Tom
Steyer, the billionaire former hedge fund manager who is
spending millions to lobby against the Keystone XL pipeline, a
Democratic official said on Monday.
The fundraiser will take place at Steyer's home in San
Francisco on May 28, the official said.
Steyer is spending tens of millions of dollars to boost
environmentally friendly political candidates across the United
States. He fervently opposes the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which
would bring oil from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Environmentalists oppose the pipeline because of concerns it
would contribute to climate change. Proponents say it would
create jobs and help boost U.S. energy security.
The Obama administration last month delayed a decision on
whether to approve or reject the controversial pipeline to allow
more time for the Nebraska Supreme Court to settle a dispute
over what path the $5.4 billion TransCanada Corp project should
take.
Biden is a potential presidential candidate in 2016.
