* Pressuring city council to reverse stance on police bills
* Mayor's office recruits candidate to challenge opponent
By Francesca Trianni
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Mayor Michael Bloomberg is
fighting to preserve his legacy on law and order, working behind
the scenes to win over the New York City Council as the final
months run out on his 12 years in office.
Bloomberg made fighting crime a hallmark of his time in
office. After succeeding Mayor Rudy Giuliani less than two
months after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Bloomberg pressed
ahead with aggressive police tactics that have reduced crime but
drawn criticism from civil liberties groups.
Those policies have also come under fire from left-leaning
mayoral hopefuls and the city council.
Now Bloomberg, relegated to the sidelines of November's
mayoral election as he completes his final 4-year term as mayor,
has undertaken a campaign of pressuring city council members to
reverse their votes on police oversight and racial profiling.
Much of the campaign has involved phone calls placed to
council members from top officials of the mayor's office,
according to six sources with direct knowledge of the
conversations. In one case, a candidate said he was recruited by
the mayor's office to run against a Queens council member who
refused to change his vote.
The New York mayor's office has acknowledged its lobbying of
city council members but declined to comment on its role in
recruiting a challenger for the Queens race.
The city council defied Bloomberg by passing two laws in
June. One creates an independent inspector general to monitor
the New York Police Department, and the other expands the
definition of racial profiling and allows people who believe
they have been profiled to sue police in state court.
Bloomberg vetoed the bills in July, challenging the council
to override him with a two-thirds majority vote. The inspector
general bill passed by 40-11, meaning seven council members
would have to change their vote. But the racial profiling bill
passed by 34-17, meaning only one of those 34 council members
would need to switch sides to uphold the veto.
A vote on the veto has been set for Aug. 22.
In a show of force, the mayor has been lobbying at least
three council members to convince them to withdraw their support
from the bills, according to more than a dozen people involved
who declined to be identified because they were not authorized
to speak about the matter.
"They're using the power of persuasion at their disposal,"
said Peter Vallone Jr., a council member representing parts of
Queens, referring to the Bloomberg administration. Vallone sided
with Bloomberg and voted against both bills.
Bloomberg has cited pro-active police tactics for helping
reduce homicides from 649 in 2001, the year he was elected, to a
record low of 419 in 2012. Other major felonies have fallen by
similar proportions.
"The mayor has been very clear about why these bills are bad
for public safety, and we will continue to make our case to
council members leading up to the override vote," said John
McCarthy, a spokesman for the mayor's office.
Bloomberg's efforts to overturn the bills were "highly
unusual" and part of a wider effort by the mayor to leave his
mark on a city he has governed for over a decade, said Doug
Muzzio, a political science professor at Baruch College.
"The Bloomberg legacy has to stand on a couple of pillars:
one is education, the second thing is public safety," Muzzio
said. "Clearly, Bloomberg is using all of his political muscle."
CIVIL BUT SERIOUS CALLS
In one instance, the mayor's top aides made last-minute
efforts to find a candidate to run against Queens City
Councilman Mark Weprin in retaliation for his support of the two
bills, said a source close to the Weprin campaign who is not
authorized to speak about the matter and asked not to be
identified.
Weprin said he was not contacted by the mayor's office about
changing his vote.
The former police officer who was recruited to run against
Weprin, Joseph Concannon, said he decided to run only after the
profiling bills were passed.
"The mayor and I champion wiping this law off the books,"
Concannon told Reuters. Concannon, who announced his candidacy
on Thursday, said he had been prodded by the mayor's staff to
run.
"We had conversations," he said.
McCarthy and Deputy Mayor Howard Wolfson did not respond to
queries about encouraging Concannon to challenge Weprin.
Weprin said he tried to reach out to the mayor's office to
verify the involvement of officials. "They never returned any of
my calls."
Other council members have received phone calls from top
aides in the mayor's office urging them to uphold the vetoes and
thus overturn the laws.
The calls were "serious" in tone but "civil," said one
source with direct knowledge of the conversations who did not
want to be identified for fear of retribution.
Among those who received phone calls were three Democratic
council members - Mathieu Eugene, Sara Gonzalez and Erik Dilan -
said sources with direct knowledge of the conversations but who
asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to
speak about the matter.
Bloomberg, who will step down on Jan. 1, is still able to
reward those who support him, said Jumaane Williams, the lead
sponsor of the racial profiling and inspector general bills.
"Where possible, they have promised them a lot of things;
where possible, they have threatened them; where possible, they
tried to find people to run against them," Williams said,
declining to be more specific.
Eugene, a Brooklyn council member who is seeking
re-election, received up to 10 phone calls in the past two weeks
"that were serious but not nasty" and "explained their reasoning
to change the vote," said a source close to the Eugene campaign
who did not want to be identified because the matter is not
public.