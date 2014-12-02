US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said that no decisions have been made on a government funding bill but that consultations with fellow Republicans will continue.
Boehner also told reporters Republicans have "limited options" to deal directly with Obama's recent immigration order.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at the same event, said the House of Representatives will pass legislation this week to renew "tax extender" tax breaks. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Yext Inc - have applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YEXT"
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3450, or 74.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil reversed earlier losses, while investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent at $48.51 a barrel. Oil had hit an earlier three-month low as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimi