India lobbies Trump administration to avert visa threat
* Says Indian investments have provided jobs to U.S. citizens
* Says Indian investments have provided jobs to U.S. citizens
PARIS, Feb 24 French media giant Vivendi confirmed on Friday that some of its executives are being probed by Italian prosecutors, following a complaint by the top shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset.
MILAN, Feb 24 Italian prosecutors are investigating French media tycoon Vincent Bollore and one of his top executives for alleged market manipulation after his company Vivendi took a stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset , a source said on Friday.