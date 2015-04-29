April 29 A former ally of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to criminal charges related to the George Washington Bridge closure scandal, Bloomberg said on Wednesday.

David Wildstein, who was an executive with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, ordered the shutdown in September 2013 along with another Christie aide, a legislative panel said in December. The closings caused major traffic snarls on the New Jersey-Manhattan crossing. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)