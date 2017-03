WASHINGTON Feb 18 U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush on Wednesday criticized President Barack Obama's approach to Iran's nuclear efforts, urging Congress to ramp up sanctions if negotiations fail.

Bush, who is seeking his party's 2016 nomination, also said in a speech on Wednesday that any agreement the Obama administration reaches with Iran should be subject to congressional approval. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)