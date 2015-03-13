CHICAGO, March 13 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's challenger in next month's runoff election offered a plan on Friday to address the city's financial woes that seeks cost-savings through intergovernmental collaboration and creates a committee to examine revenue options.

But the plan by Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who received the most votes among Emanuel's four challengers in the Feb. 24 election, did not disclose exactly how Chicago would make looming higher pension payments and deal with a $300 million structural budget deficit and with the financial consequences of the city's deteriorating credit rating.

The plan also failed to address where the money would come from for Garcia's campaign pledges to hire 1,000 new police officers and to replace traffic ticket revenue generated by red-light cameras he wants removed.

"It is too early to tell residents in the city of Chicago that we're going to give them bad medicine without stepping back and taking a comprehensive look and approach to how city finances will be met," Garcia told reporters.

Emanuel received about 45 percent of the vote last month, short of the 50 percent level needed to avoid an April 7 runoff. He leads Garcia by 51-37 percent according to a Chicago Tribune voter poll released on Friday.

Emanuel has proposed some cost-saving pension reforms including increasing worker contributions while allowing Chicago to phase in its higher pension payments.

Under an Illinois law, Chicago's contributions to its police and fire pension funds will increase by about $550 million next year. Another state law allowing cost-saving pension cuts to shore up Chicago's municipal and laborers' retirement funds is at risk of being voided as unconstitutional in state court.

Mounting pension pressures led Moody's Investors Service to lower Chicago's credit rating by five notches since July 2013, with the last downgrade to Baa2 occurring on Feb. 27. That rating cut triggered the termination of four swap deals Chicago uses to hedge interest-rate risk on variable-rate debt. Further downgrades would end more swap deals, requiring big payments from the city to banks unless deal terms are renegotiated.

Garcia said the third-largest U.S. city could save as much as $350 million by consolidating purchasing and some services with other governmental bodies under the mayor's control, including the Chicago Public Schools. He also said Chicago's budget could receive a $150 million boost from reforming tax increment financing districts meant to spur economic development within certain geographic boundaries. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Matthew Lewis)