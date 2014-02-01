NEW YORK Feb 1 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's office fired back on Saturday against a former appointee who has accused Christie of lying about a bridge traffic scandal involving his top aides.

David Wildstein, a long-time Christie acquaintance and one of his appointees at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the George Washington Bridge connecting New Jersey and New York City, resigned from his post after it emerged he oversaw a politically inspired closure of the bridge in September. On Friday, an attorney for Wildstein said "evidence exists" Christie knew of closures when they were happening.

"Bottom line - David Wildstein will do and say anything to save David Wildstein," said the email from Christie's office to friends and supporters, which was posted on the political news website Politico.com and confirmed by Colin Reed, a spokesman for the governor.