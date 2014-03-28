(Adds statement by lawyer for ex-Christie aide, paragraphs
By Daniel Kelley
TRENTON, N.J., March 28 Governor Chris Christie
on Friday said the chairman of the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey had resigned, a day after an internal
investigation cleared Christie in the "Bridgegate" scandal
engulfing the potential 2016 Republican presidential contender.
David Samson, 74, a lawyer and ally of the governor at the
agency that oversees bridges and tunnels connecting the two
states, had been discussing for a year his desire to step down,
Christie told a news conference.
"David tendered his resignation to me this afternoon,
effective immediately," Christie said in his first news
conference since a two-hour-long question and answer session on
Jan. 9 after a scandal erupted over the purportedly politically
motivated closure of traffic lanes on the George Washington
Bridge between New York City and Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Christie spoke to reporters a day after a law firm hired by
his office released a report finding him faultless in the
massive traffic jam last September, which was apparently
orchestrated by his senior staff possibly as political payback.
Critics of Christie quickly dismissed the report as a
whitewash. State lawmakers and federal prosecutors are
separately investigating the lane closures.
Christie defended the report, which blamed former deputy
chief of staff Bridget Anne Kelly and Port Authority official
David Wildstein for closing bridge entrance lanes in an apparent
bid to retaliate against the Democratic mayor of the town of
Fort Lee who had not endorsed Christie's 2013 re-election
campaign. Christie fired Kelly and Wildstein resigned from his
job.
On Friday, Christie repeated the assertion he has made since
the scandal broke that he was unaware of his aides' apparent
political motives in orchestrating the lane closures.
"Nobody dropped the ball here," Christie said. "If I knew
then what I know today, we would have done a lot of things
differently."
Kelly's lawyer issued a statement on Friday saying the
internal review as a "preemptive strike to isolate Ms. Kelly and
impugn her credibility is not surprising."
The lawyer, Michael Critchley, added, "The report's
venomous, gratuitous, and innappropiate sexist remarks
concerning Ms. Kelly have no place in what is alleged to be a
professional and independent report."
Christie, meanwhile, suggested the report would have little
influence on whether or not he would seek the Republican
nomination to run for president.
"There is significantly less interest around the country
about this report than in this region, and appropriately so,"
Christie told reporters.
And in a sign that he was trying to move past the scandal
and use it for at least some political gain, Christie called for
reform at the Port Authority, which is beset by rivalries
between political appointees from New York and New Jersey.
In a statement, Samson said he had been discussing
retirement plans for "months" with Christie.
"The timing is now right, and I am confident that the
Governor will put new leadership in place to address the many
challenges ahead," Samson said.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney's office in New Jersey
issued a subpoena for Port Authority documents related to
Samson and how he voted on two bridge contracts worth nearly $3
billion, a source told Reuters.
The probe will focus on a possible conflict of interest when
two construction companies with ties to Samson's private law
firm, Wolff & Samson, were awarded the government contracts.
The governor defended his decision to go two months without
taking questions from the media.
"I'm not afraid to answer questions from you. But the fact
is, if I know what you're going to ask and I don't know the
answer to it, there is no reason to submit myself to you."
Called a bully by critics, Christie was far more combative
on Friday than he was at his contrite appearance in January. He
did say, however, that the scandal had damaged his
self-confidence.
"There's no question that this shakes your confidence and if
it doesn't shake your confidence, you're arrogant," Christie
said.
Thomson Reuters: Reuters Insider reut.rs/1jfWMT5
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, David Jones in
Newark, New Jersey and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)