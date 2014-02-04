Feb 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Monday he "unequivocally" had no knowledge of a plan by some of his top aides to snarl traffic near the busy George Washington Bridge, which has threatened the governor's political ambitions.

Christie, a leading Republican candidate for the White House in 2016, said he was awaiting "all the facts" before making a final determination about the role of his aides, but the answer to whether Christie was aware of it was "unequivocally no."

"I had nothing to do with this, and I am so disappointed that this has happened," Christie told an Ask the Governor radio program. "I'll be damned if I let anything get in the way of me doing my job."