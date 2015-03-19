UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. federal prosecutors have issued a new subpoena seeking evidence of claims that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's Republican administration deliberately snarled traffic on the George Washington Bridge as political retaliation against the Democratic mayor of Jersey City, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Citing a person familiar with the matter, the paper said the subpoena issued this week to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey seeks records from a broad range of former authority officials regarding their interactions with Jersey City, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders