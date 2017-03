TRENTON, N.J., March 28 The chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, David Samson, has resigned his position, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Friday.

"David tendered his resignation to me this afternoon, effective immediately," Christie told reporters a day after a law firm hired by his office released a report finding Christie faultless in the recent "Bridgegate" scandal. (Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Writing by Scott Malone)