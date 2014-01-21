NEW YORK Jan 21 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, whose administration has been caught in a traffic-related scandal for the past few weeks, canceled his inaugural celebration at Ellis Island on Tuesday night due to a winter storm.

Christie, who easily won a second term in November, did not cancel the day's other events: an inaugural service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark and a swearing-in ceremony in the state capital of Trenton.

The party was to be held on an island in New York harbor near the Statue of Liberty that once served as the gateway for European immigrants to the United States and today is home to a museum.

The New York area is bracing for as much as a foot (30 cm) of snow over the next 24 hours.

A charismatic and tough-talking fiscal conservative, Christie is widely seen as a Republican contender for the White House in 2016. But after cruising to re-election, Christie has been forced onto the defensive in recent weeks as several of his top aides have faced accusations of abusing their power.

The political tempest erupted this month with the release of emails that seemed to show aides purposely snarling traffic in Fort Lee, New Jersey, by closing access lanes to the George Washington Bridge linking New Jersey and New York.

The lane closures appeared to be retribution against Fort Lee's Democratic mayor, who declined to endorse Christie for re-election. Christie has said he did not know of his aides' plans, and he fired and cut ties with them after their roles were revealed.

Last week, Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer, a Democrat and frequent Christie ally, claimed the governor's administration had linked the release of Superstorm Sandy relief funds to approval of a Hoboken development project.

Christie's spokesman has dismissed Zimmer's claims as false.

Excerpts from Christie's inaugural address provided by the governor's office made no mention of the abuse of power accusations swirling around some of his closest aides. Instead, the speech will focus on the themes of small government and bipartisan cooperation. (Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Scott Malone and Amanda Kwan)