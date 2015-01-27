WASHINGTON Jan 27 Rick Perry's farewell speech
to the Texas legislature listed the accomplishments expected
from an outgoing Republican governor of the country's largest
oil-producing state. But his Jan. 15 speech also did something
less predictable: touting his environmental record, from
lowering Texas' carbon emissions to turning the state into a
global leader in wind energy production.
"We have expanded our economy while protecting our
environment," said Perry, who is openly exploring a second White
House run in 2016.
It was a greener message than the one he delivered ahead of
his last presidential campaign, when he called climate change a
"contrived phony mess," and it reflects an expectation among
some in the party that voters in 2016 will want Republican
candidates to develop a more sophisticated climate change
message.
"'I'm not a scientist' won't be a winner in the presidential
field," Republican strategist Ford O'Connell said of the now
common response Republican lawmakers and candidates offer when
asked about climate change.
With the national party largely silent on the issue,
conservative environmental groups like ConservAmerica are
stepping up efforts to sharpen the Republican message. In recent
months they have held meetings for like-minded conservatives and
met with lawmakers and aides in a bid to help craft a new
Republican environmental platform.
Attempts to strike a softer tone will collide with
entrenched resistance, primarily from the donor network in the
orbit of billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, who oppose
any attempt to regulate the oil, gas and chemical industries
that are the backbone of their empire.
Conservative political advocacy groups supported by the
Kochs plan to spend $889 million in 2016, the Washington Post
said on Monday.
Those pushing the party to adopt a more palatable message on
the environment say it is possible to stake out environmental
positions that can appeal to young and independent voters
without offending the party's free-market, anti-regulation base.
Perry spokeswoman Lucy Nashed said the outgoing governor has
long called smart regulations in Texas "proof that economic
growth and environmental protection are not mutually exclusive."
ELECTORAL SHIFT
The search for a new message on climate change is driven by
electoral math.
While leaders of the Republican-controlled Congress have
vowed to block regulations to control carbon emissions, a poll
by Yale University earlier this month found that 56 percent of
Republicans support regulating climate-warming greenhouse gases.
"Red state disputation of science isn't going to work," said
former South Carolina congressman Bob Inglis, noting that voters
skew younger and more independent during presidential election
cycles.
Inglis, who lost his seat in 2010 partly due to saying
humans cause climate change, went on to found the Energy and
Enterprise Initiative at George Mason University. The group
wants to offer a "ladder" to "get as many Republicans off the
limb they are out on regarding climate change," Inglis said.
ConservAmerica has a similar aim. The group wants the
Republican Party to embrace its history of conservation
established by President Teddy Roosevelt at the beginning of
last century. ConservAmerica dropped "environmental" from its
name, stocked its board with market-minded business leaders and
recently brought on a Washington strategist to coordinate
conversations with dozens of congressional offices.
In a full-color brochure it takes to meetings,
ConservAmerica urges Republicans to consider crafting
"market-based solutions" to climate change. The domestic
production of natural gas, nuclear energy and vehicle efficiency
standards are among suggested steps. Many have been privately
receptive, the group said.
Board member Paul Walker, who advises utilities and
investment firms on regulatory risk, said it was important that
Republicans not cede the issue to Democrats and take into
account Wall Street's perspective.
Forums hosted by Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions
(CRES), the Conservation Leadership Council and Concord51 have
become a venue for Republicans to start talking about climate
change. In early December, New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte
touted her state's use of technology to reduce coal plant
emissions lest it become the "tail pipe of the Midwest."
"I hope all of you in this room can count me in on it, and
that we can actually get to legislating on some of these
issues," Ayotte said.
An executive from a utility company in the northeast said he
had no idea a Republican environmental movement existed until he
was invited to the forum.
The schism within the party was apparent in a series of
Senate votes last week, when Democrats proposed amendments to a
bill to green-light TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline that
would transport crude oil from Canada's oil sands to the U.S.
Gulf coast.
The symbolic amendments asked lawmakers to go on record
about whether climate change is real, not a hoax, and caused by
human activity.
Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lindsey Graham of South
Carolina were among 15 Republicans who acknowledged a human
role. Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas
acknowledged climate change, but not that it is caused by
humans. All are potential White House contenders.
