Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON May 29 Potential 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, about to go on a book tour for her soon-to-be-released memoir, had a private lunch with President Barack Obama on Thursday.
The White House had no details, saying only that "the president enjoyed an informal, private lunch with Secretary Clinton at the White House this afternoon."
Clinton says she has not yet decided whether to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. Her publisher is expected to release her memoir, "Hard Choices," on June 10 about her tenure as Obama's first-term secretary of state.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jan Paschal)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)