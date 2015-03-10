Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, March 10 Hillary Clinton will hold a press conference later on Tuesday following her speech at the United Nations, a spokesman for the potential 2016 presidential candidate and former U.S. secretary of state told reporters in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Amanda Becker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order