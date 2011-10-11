CHICAGO Oct 11 U.S. President Barack Obama's chief of staff, Bill Daley, will step down at the end of the president's current term in January 2013, Daley told a Chicago television station.

Daley, who has come under criticism for his handling of relations with lawmakers, said he was confident Obama would win re-election next year but that he would not stay to accompany the president for a second term.

"I made a commitment to the president through his re-election, which I'm confident he will do, and then my wife and I will return to Chicago," Daley told the NBC affiliate in Chicago.

Daley replaced former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, who is now mayor of Chicago.

Asked whether he would take a stab at running for mayor himself, Daley said: "All I'm trying to do is get through day to day. I have no plans." (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Caren Bohan)