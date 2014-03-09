(Updates with final platform adoption, speech, more background)
LOS ANGELES, March 9 California Democrats
adopted a platform on Sunday calling for an inflation-adjusted
minimum wage and an end to solitary confinement in prisons as
part of a strongly progressive agenda in a state where the party
has gained dominance by moving to the political center.
The platform also called for free preschool for all
4-year-olds and legalization of medical marijuana, measures that
have drawn skepticism from Governor Jerry Brown, who remains
widely popular as he prepares to run for an unprecedented fourth
term after yanking his party toward the middle.
Brown's governing style, which has placed an emphasis on
budget austerity while repairing California's chronic fiscal
woes and reviving the state's sagging economy, has at times put
him at odds with the liberal wing of his party.
"I'm going to say something, and it's probably going to get
me in trouble, but there are some people who are just too rich,"
said party secretary Daraka Larimore Hall in a last effort to
rally the rank and file before delegates dispersed Sunday
afternoon. "If we don't solve the problem of income inequality
we will lose our souls and we will lose our republic."
Confident going into the 2014 election season with wide
majorities in both houses of the state legislature and control
of all statewide elected offices, Democratic leaders at the
California party's annual convention hope to see their success
pushed eastward in a bid to retake a majority in the U.S. House
of Representatives.
Some 3,000 delegates and guests thronging the Westin
Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles heard from rising
national Democratic stars such as San Antonio Mayor Julian
Castro, as well as Brown and other top California officials
during the weekend event.
The convention, a little bit Hollywood and a little bit
classic party politics, also showcased a speech by
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, whom party leaders hope
to return to her previous post as speaker of the House of
Representatives.
The platform adopted by the delegates sounded a number of
key Democratic themes, including support for anti-poverty
programs and increased funding for education.
In a direct challenge to Brown, the party also called for a
moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, the
controversial process of injecting water, chemicals and sand
into underground shale formations to extract oil and gas.
Brown has supported fracking as a way of easing dependence
on foreign oil while creating jobs. Environmentalists see it as
a threat to the state's precious aquifers and human health, as
well as encouraging the nation's addiction to fossil fuels that
have been blamed for climate change.
The delegates also called for ending prolonged solitary
confinement in the state's troubled prison system, where inmates
identified as having ties to prison gangs have been held in
near-isolation for years.
Some measures embraced by the convention were highly
specific. For example, the platform called for new laws on
healthcare coverage for treatment of head injuries, and tighter
oversight for home health aides.
In a theme that party leaders hope to export nationwide as a
swipe against partisan gridlock in Congress, California's
Democrats cited action state lawmakers have taken on such issues
as healthcare, transportation and immigration.
In a speech on Saturday, Brown said California had been
largely written off by some as a state mired in hopeless fiscal
and financial morass but is now recovering faster than the rest
of the nation.
"California is back," he said. "We got a million more jobs
and California is still a beacon for the whole world."
