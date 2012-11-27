Advent makes 58 euros a share offer for Stada
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International on Thursday said it made a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel.
WASHINGTON Nov 27 Former Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has been admitted to Washington's Walter Reed Army medical center for what an aide called a "routine procedure," media reports said on Tuesday.
Dole, 89, "self-checked into the hospital for a routine procedure and will be discharged tomorrow," an aide told NBC News. "He's doing very well."
According to Politico, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor on Tuesday that Dole was hospitalized "because he is infirm. He is sick."
Reid's comments came during debate on the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Dole, who was severely wounded during World War Two, had sent a letter to the Senate urging passage.
Dole, a former Senate majority leader from Kansas, lost the 1996 presidential election to Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole served as a senator from 1969 to 1996.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Simao)
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International on Thursday said it made a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel.
LONDON, Feb 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A lack of funds is putting millions of Yemenis at risk of disease and malnutrition as the country's collapsing health system faces shortages of medicines, fuel and specialist staff, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB