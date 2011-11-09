* Democrats focus on victory for middle class

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 An electoral victory for union rights in Ohio gave Democrats hope on Wednesday that U.S. President Barack Obama could win the battleground state in 2012, though other votes across the United States sent mixed messages to both parties.

Ohio voters on Tuesday struck down a law supported by Republican Governor John Kasich that limited bargaining rights for police, firefighters and other state workers as a way for local governments to balance their budgets.

The outcome drew swift praise from Democrats, who will use it to energize union voters to support Obama in next year's presidential election.

"Fundamental fairness has prevailed," Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement late on Tuesday. "By standing with teachers and firefighters and cops, Ohio has sent a loud and clear message that will be heard all across the country: The middle class will no longer be trampled on."

Biden's response showed how closely Obama's White House was watching the results in Ohio, where the union-limiting law was defeated by about 60 percent to 40 percent.

Ohio, which typically swings between supporting Republicans and Democrats, is a major prize in the presidential election and could determine who wins next year.

The strength of the Ohio union victory gives momentum to Obama's supporters and establishes an on-the-ground organizing base in a critical state one year before the 2012 election.

"Any talk that our supporters aren't mobilized and energized is over," said Ben LaBolt, spokesman for Obama's 2012 campaign.

Labor group AFL-CIO saw the Ohio vote as a rebuke to Ohio's governor and others who came to power in 2010 during a backlash to Democrats and Obama.

"We hope other governors and state legislatures will pay close attention to Ohio," AFL-CIO deputy chief of staff Thea Lee told the Reuters Washington Summit.

Senator Richard Durbin told the summit the message from the Ohio vote to Republicans was clear: "Don't overreach. And don't believe that (your) personal animus toward the labor movement is felt by everyone."

MIXED MESSAGES

Republicans found solace, however, in a separate Ohio vote rejecting a requirement in Obama's signature healthcare reform law that everyone have health insurance. [ID:nN1E7A8009]

"There were mixed messages," said Rex Elsass, president of Strategy Group for Media, a Ohio consulting firm that works for Republican candidates. "The commonality ... is when government goes too far in the electorate's mind, they reject it."

Republicans played down the labor loss and played up state-level congressional wins in Virginia and Mississippi, while seizing on Obama's Ohio healthcare defeat.

"Even with all this talk of labor enthusiasm in Ohio, 180,000 more Ohioans voted on the anti-Obamacare issue," said Sean Spicer, spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

In another closely watched ballot initiative on Tuesday, voters in Mississippi rejected a proposed state amendment that would have limited abortions by defining life as beginning with conception.

The measure would have made Mississippi the first U.S. state to define a fertilized egg as a person, a controversial concept aimed at outlawing abortion, types of birth control and infertility methods that result in the loss of embryos.

Results elsewhere were mixed for both sides. Democrats and Republicans split the two races for governor that were being contested, with Kentucky Democratic Governor Steve Beshear handily winning re-election and Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Phil Bryant victorious in Mississippi.

Hunter College professor Kenneth Sherrill said the election was positive for Democrats but had lessons for both parties.

"I would not be overconfident," he said. "If you take 2010 and 2011 together, it shows that both sides are capable of losing. It shows that the voters are not afraid to throw the rascals out." (Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Deborah Charles and Mary Wisniewski; editing by Anthony Boadle)