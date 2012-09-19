By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON, Sept 19
official who resigned Wednesday after being criticized for his
role in a botched anti-gun-trafficking operation said he was
being singled out because U.S. officials needed someone up high
to blame.
Jason Weinstein, who served as Deputy Assistant Attorney
General for the Criminal Division, quit after being faulted by
the department's inspector general in a report released
Wednesday on "Operation Fast and Furious."
The mismanaged operation let straw purchasers buy
semi-automatic weapons in an effort to interdict gun traffic
between the U.S. and Mexico but failed to track them as they
fell into the hands of drug gangs, creating a risk to public
safety, the report said.
The report said 14 officials, including Weinstein, had
reason to question the bungled operation but failed to do so.
Weinstein called the report a "complete distortion of the
facts."
"For reasons that are completely incomprehensible to me, and
are based on considerations other than the evidence, the ...
report identifies me as the senior official at Main Justice who
supposedly knew enough that I could have - and should have -
done more to figure out what was actually happening in Operation
Fast and Furious," Weinstein said in a statement.
"Nothing could be further from the truth," he said.
Another senior Justice official, Kenneth Melson, who was
also criticized by the inspector general's findings, retired on
Wednesday. He had been pushed out in August 2011 as acting
director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and
Explosives (ATF) and recently worked on forensic policy for the
department.
The report recommended consideration of internal discipline
for Weinstein's boss, Lanny Breuer, who heads the Criminal
Division.
In his statement, Weinstein said he had been singled out for
punishment "because of the desire to blame someone of rank
within" senior Justice Department leadership.
" y only knowledge about Fast and Furious consisted of
repeated false assurances from those who supervised the
investigation...," he said.
Weinstein, a career prosecutor, spent 15 years with the
Justice Department. In his last post, he oversaw the Criminal
Division's activities against gangs.
Along with the statement, Weinstein's attorney, former
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich, released
a 32-page memo detailing what it described as errors in a draft
version of the full report.