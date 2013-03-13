* Club sticks to uncompromising approach despite Republican
critics
* Will target Republican lawmakers for possible primary
challenges
* Critic says group is 'judge, jury and executioner' of
Republican orthodoxy
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, March 13 The anti-tax advocacy group
Club for Growth, an unapologetic purveyor of in-your-face fiscal
conservatism, has no time for the Republican hand-wringing that
followed November's bitter election loss.
The combative Club is preparing to spend millions of dollars
next year on its latest round of primary challenges to
Republican lawmakers who it believes have violated its
conservative economic principles.
The confrontational strategy flies in the face of
post-election Republican efforts to become a more accommodating
and less ideological party, and is certain to deepen the rift
between the party's conservative warriors and more pragmatic
establishment wing.
It also is certain to cement the Club's reputation, earned
over more than a decade of sometimes brutal primary battles, as
the outside group most likely to frustrate party bosses.
"Our job is not to elect Republicans, that's not what we
do," said Chris Chocola, a former Republican congressman who now
heads the Club.
"If we make people uncomfortable, that's OK," he said. "Our
effectiveness lies in our uncompromising adherence to our
mission, and in our proven ability to impact races."
The Club, founded in 1999, has become one of Washington's
most powerful conservative pressure groups. It works to promote
tax cuts and limited government while pumping millions of
dollars into Republican congressional primaries on behalf of the
most ideologically pure candidates.
As a result, it frequently challenges incumbents and clashes
with party insiders, including Republican congressional campaign
committees and other outside pressure groups.
The Club relishes fights with pragmatists like strategist
Karl Rove, whose new American Crossroads spin-off, the
Conservative Victory Project, will focus on Republican primaries
to produce the most electable - but not necessarily the most
conservative - candidates.
That kind of bottom-line approach will backfire on
Republicans over the long haul, Chocola said.
'PARTY BRAND'
"When all you care about is the Republican Party brand, and
you don't care about what the candidate believes, you can't
build a sustainable party," he added.
Steve LaTourette, a Republican who retired from Congress in
January and now leads the moderate Republican Main Street
Partnership, said the Club's influence has grown as the party
veered to the right. His group is starting its own Super PAC to
counter the Club and protect center-right candidates from
primary challenges in 2014.
Super PACs, unlike normal political action committees, are
barred from contributing directly to candidates or parties but
face no limits on spending independently on issues and or on
fundraising.
"They have set themselves up as judge, jury and executioner
as to who is a good Republican and who is not a good
Republican," LaTourette said.
Many Republicans blame their failure to gain control of the
Senate on losses in winnable races after conservative candidates
- supported by groups like Club for Growth and the fiscally
conservative Tea Party - defeated establishment-backed foes in
primaries but proved too weak to win the general election.
The Club backed two of the most prominent of those
Republican Senate losers, Sharron Angle of Nevada in 2010 and
Richard Mourdock of Indiana in 2012.
But Chocola said the Club has far more success stories. It
backed fast-rising winners like Senators Ted Cruz of Texas,
Marco Rubio of Florida, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Pat Toomey of
Pennsylvania, who was Chocola's predecessor at Club for Growth.
He noted that establishment-backed Republicans also lost
Senate races last year in Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin, New
Mexico and Virginia. "They all lost because they didn't provide
enough of a contrast to their opponent," Chocola said.
With 100,000 members, the Club's political action committee
serves as a conduit, or bundler, of contributions to endorsed
candidates. In the 2012 cycle, it bundled nearly $7 million to
candidates, and its Super PAC spent nearly $18 million on
advocacy ads.
LaTourette said the Club's influence was undeniable. Its
call for the defeat of House Speaker John Boehner's "Plan B"
proposal during fiscal cliff negotiations in December was
critical in turning the tide against it, he said.
Looking toward 2014, the Club has launched a website called
"Primary My Congressman." It solicits opponents for nine House
Republicans from safe districts won by Republican Mitt Romney
with at least 53 percent of the vote. But these members have a
lifetime Club for Growth rating of less than 70 percent.
The targeted House members are labeled "Rinos - Republicans
in Name Only" for supporting, among other things, an increased
national debt ceiling, the "fiscal cliff" budget deal and
funding for Superstorm Sandy damage.
Those hit with the threat of a primary are Aaron Schock and
Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, Steven
Palazzo of Mississippi, Mike Simpson of Idaho, Martha Roby of
Alabama, Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Renee Ellmers of North
Carolina and Rick Crawford of Arkansas.
They defended their voting records, and some questioned the
Club's priorities.
"Anytime I have to choose between the influences of D.C.
political groups and my fellow Oklahomans - I will always side
with my fellow Oklahomans," Lucas said.
Critics said programs like Primary My Congressman, which
includes an appeal for donations, are a fundraising tool for the
Club but represent an unproductive political strategy.
"You have to win before you can govern, and the Club for
Growth eliminates a lot of candidates who many Republicans would
consider to be conservative enough," said former congressman Tom
Reynolds of New York, who frequently tangled with the group when
he headed the House Republican campaign committee.
"I don't see a willingness to compromise," he said. "With
Club for Growth, it's all or nothing."