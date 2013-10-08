Oct 8 U.S. Senator James Inhofe was recovering
at home in Tulsa on Tuesday from emergency quadruple bypass
heart surgery, but expects to return to Washington "soon and
even stronger to continue the fight," according to a statement
from the Oklahoma Republican.
Inhofe, 78, had the surgery in a Tulsa hospital on Friday
after doctors found a blockage during a routine visit, he said.
He was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, a
spokeswoman for the senator said.
"The discovery shocked me as I had no visible symptoms that
something was wrong," said Inhofe. "Today, I am feeling
great and am fully engaged with my work here in Oklahoma."
The senator has not been given a date when he can expect to
return to Washington, said spokeswoman Donelle Harder.
"They told us it would be just a few weeks," Harder said.
Inhofe, one of the most conservative U.S. senators, said his
absence may cause him to "miss some upcoming votes" in the
battle over funding the government, increasing the debt ceiling
and funding President Barack Obama's health reform law, which
has forced a partial shutdown of the federal government.
He urged colleagues on Capitol Hill to "work with vigilance
to reopen the government with a bill that represents Oklahomans
and all of Americans."
"My doctors agree I will return soon and even stronger to
continue the fight to protect Oklahomans' freedoms," he said.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Greg
McCune and Peter Cooney)