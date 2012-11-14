CHICAGO Nov 14 Jesse Jackson, Jr., a U.S.
Congressman from Illinois, will remain under the care of
physicians to manage and treat his depression, according to a
statement on Wednesday from the Mayo Clinic.
Jackson, who is reportedly under investigation for possible
misuse of campaign funds, left the clinic in Rochester,
Minnesota on Tuesday, according to Nicholas Hanson, a Mayo
spokesman.
"He and his family remain grateful for support and prayers
offered and received on his behalf," Hanson said in the
statement. Jackson is being treated for bipolar disorder, a
psychological condition marked by extreme mood swings.
The news follows media reports that the Chicago Democrat has
hired high-profile criminal defense lawyer Dan Webb to handle
negotiations with the federal government on a possible plea
deal.
In addition, The Wall Street Journal has reported that the
investigation into possible spending of campaign funds to
decorate Jackson's Washington, D.C. home has expanded to include
Jackson's wife, Sandi, a Chicago alderman.
Federal authorities have not confirmed the reports.
Representatives of the Jacksons have not returned calls
seeking comment. The alderman also did not appear Wednesday at a
meeting of the Chicago City Council's human relations committee,
of which she is a member.
Fox Chicago television reported Wednesday that she had
texted the station saying that her husband's attorneys asked the
family not to comment, adding: "It's killing me because 90
percent of this stuff is false."
Between 2001 and 2012, Sandi Jackson's consulting firm, J.
Donatella & Associates, received nearly $472,000 from her
husband's campaign. The biggest payments came in the 2011-12
campaign finance cycle, at $120,000 as of Oct. 31, and the
2009-10 cycle, at $116,000, according to the website
OpenSecrets.org, which compiles campaign financial data.
The Federal Election Commission has declared the practice of
lawmakers employing relatives as legal for campaign committees.
Sandi Jackson's campaign, Friends of Sandi Jackson, has received
$242,012 from her husband's campaign since 2005, according to
OpenSecrets.
Jackson, the son of civil rights activist and former
presidential candidate Jesse Jackson, has been on medical leave
from the U.S. House of Representatives since June and not been
seen in public in an official capacity.
Jesse Jackson, Jr. did not campaign to retain the
congressional seat he has held since 1995, outside of a
"robocall" to constituents regarding his mental health issues
before the Nov. 6 election. He was easily re-elected to
Congress.
In addition to his health issues, Jackson has been the
subject of a House ethics committee probe over an alleged bribe
offered by a Jackson supporter in 2008 to then-Illinois Governor
Rod Blagojevich.
The bribe was said to be intended to entice Blagojevich to
appoint Jackson to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President
Barack Obama. Jackson has admitted to lobbying for the seat, but
denied knowing about any money offered to Blagojevich, who has
since been convicted on corruption charges and imprisoned.
The last statement made by the House ethics committee on the
Jackson probe was in December of last year, in which the
committee said that it will continue to review the matter.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Marcus Stern, editing by Greg
McCune, desking by G Crosse)