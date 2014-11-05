WASHINGTON Nov 5 Republicans will quickly introduce stand-alone legislation in the first quarter of 2015 that would approve the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada, Republican Senator John Hoeven said in an interview.

"I think Keystone will be one of the first bills we'll be able to put up in the new Congress," said Hoeven, from the oil-rich state of North Dakota.

"I've got a bill right now that's got about 56 cosponsors. And with the election results, we'll have over 60 who clearly support the legislation," he said.

"It's really a good chance to see if the president's willing to work with us," Hoeven said. If President Barack Obama vetoes the bill, Republicans would seek to attach it to must-pass legislation on other energy or appropriations issues, Hoeven said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)