* Not enough Senate votes to end debate on highway bill
* McConnell: deal near for vote on Keystone, other
amendments
* Keystone vote would stoke debate on gasoline prices
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. Senate
Republicans' push for a vote on approval of the delayed $7
billion Keystone XL oil pipeline project gained momentum on
Tuesday after Democrats failed to end debate on a major
transportation bill.
Fifty-two senators, most of them Democrats, voted to move
forward on the $160 billion highway bill without a proposed
Republican amendment to authorize construction of the
Canada-to-Texas pipeline, eight votes short of the 60 needed to
end debate.
The defeat gave Republicans a new opening to attack
President Barack Obama for rejecting TransCanada Corp's
project, as soaring gasoline prices become a top issue for
voters ahead of the November presidential election.
A vote on Keystone faces an uphill battle in the Senate but
would likely turn the highway bill into a battle over gasoline
prices and job creation.
Senate Majority leader Harry Reid now
must negotiate further with Republicans on a deal to hold a
stand-alone vote on the controversial project and potentially
dozens of other amendments ranging from clean air and water air
standards to extension of green energy-related tax breaks.
"I don't know why everything we do has to be a fight. Not a
disagreement, a fight," Reid said before the vote.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, speaking before
the vote, argued to keep debate open and said that a deal on
amendments including the Keystone project was near.
Republican senators last week used the "must-pass"
legislation to try unsuccessfully to push through an amendment
that would have reversed Obama's policy requiring health
insurance coverage for contraceptives and other services by
allowing employers to opt out for religious or moral reasons.
GAS PRICE PLATFORM
Environmental groups have fought the Keystone project, which
would connect Canada's oil sands to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries,
because of the pollution produced by the heavy oil sands crude.
Some Democrats support the project. But there are currently
47 Republicans in the Senate, meaning at least 13 Democrats
would have to agree to move it forward.
Obama threw the project into limbo in January because he
said his administration needed more time to evaluate the
environmental impact of the pipeline's route through Nebraska.
In the meantime, TransCanada has said it will split the
project in two and build the southern leg between the Cushing,
Oklahoma storage hub and Texas refineries.
The Senate amendment - which would require Obama's signature
to become law - would bypass Obama and see Congress approve the
project. A study by the nonpartisan Congressional Research
Service said Congress has the constitutional right to legislate
permits for cross-border pipelines.
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives has
passed an energy bill that would see an independent energy
regulator give the project a permit.
Obama has said he would veto that bill because of the
Keystone measure as well as other provisions that would expand
oil drilling in sensitive areas.
The $109 billion Senate transport bill would fund highway
and mass-transit construction projects for two years. The
current legislation expires March 31, and if no action is taken
by then, road project funding and collection of federal gasoline
taxes would be halted.
The House has yet to pass its version of the transport
legislation, which currently is much larger, at $260 billion,
and more complex.
(Reporting By David Lawder and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Paul
Simao)