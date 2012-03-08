WASHINGTON, March 8 A Republican bid to fast-track the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline was defeated by Senate Democrats on Thursday in a vote to amend the chamber's highway funding bill.

The Keystone amendment needed 60 votes to pass, but received only 56 in favor.

President Barack Obama put the project on hold earlier this year pending further review of part of the route. Republicans wanted to wrest the approval process from his control. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech)