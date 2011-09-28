* Lawyers say rule will be used in few cases
* Perry says "loser pays" law to help employment in Texas
* Consumer group concerned more about "winner pays" aspect
Sept 28 Texas Governor Rick Perry's latest plan
to kick trial lawyers out of his state may not send them
packing after all.
The so-called "loser pays" law that Perry has touted as he
seeks the Republican nomination for U.S. president will not
have a significant impact in his state, according to attorneys
and legal experts. The measure has sparked interest among
proponents of legal reform nationwide, though other states are
not rushing to adopt similar laws.
Legal experts say the Texas law, which in certain cases
makes the loser in a civil lawsuit pay the other side's legal
fees, is narrowly written, and will only affect a small number
of lawsuits, perhaps 5 percent of those filed in Texas.
"It's a triumph of labeling," said Walter Olson, a fellow
at the libertarian Cato Institute in Washington, and an expert
on legal reform. "This is not a 'loser pays' system -- not even
close. It is one little slice of 'loser pays' that wouldn't
have been given national attention if the label hadn't been
slapped on it."
Perry, the Republican frontrunner in the 2012 presidential
campaign, made the legislation an "emergency" item on his 2011
agenda as governor.
He said the law will not only reform Texas' legal system,
but will also create jobs. Because they will be able to avoid
"frivolous" lawsuits, employers will flock to the state to do
business, he said.
But the new "loser pays" provision likely will be invoked
only occasionally, only in cases dismissed from court in the
early stages, said Bradley Parker, a partner at law firm Parker
McDonald in Fort Worth.
Perry has boasted about the new law on the campaign trail,
including at a nationally televised Republican presidential
debate earlier this month when he said the measure, coupled
with previous reform efforts, would go a long way to "tell the
trial lawyers to get out of your state."
The law is significant, says Perry spokeswoman Allison
Castle, because it "streamlines" litigation and "keeps
defendants from being "dragged through months, or even years,
of expensive discovery before the court can dismiss the case."
The Texas law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, brings
the state in line with other U.S. states by allowing a judge to
declare an early dismissal of a lawsuit. Now, when a judge
throws out a case because it has "no basis in law or fact," the
court will award attorneys' fees to the prevailing party.
Alex Winslow, executive director of Texas Watch, a
consumer advocacy group, said he was more concerned with
another part of the law: changes to a provision that might be
nicknamed "winner pays." that could discourage individuals and
small businesses from bringing legitimate lawsuits against
large corporations
If a plaintiff rejects a settlement offer and subsequently
wins an award worth less than 80 percent of the rejected offer,
the defendants can recover litigation costs out of the jury
award.
(Reporting by Moira Herbst; Editing by Jackie Frank)