WASHINGTON, Sept 26 A federal judge on Wednesday
upheld an attempt by President Barack Obama to cut down the
influence of lobbyists, ruling that Obama was within his
authority when he barred them from serving on government boards.
The ruling dismisses a lawsuit brought by six lobbyists who
argued the ban unfairly penalizes them for exercising their
right to petition the government.
The lobbyists failed to show that they lost something by not
serving on government boards, such as a committee that advises
on trade issues, wrote U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.
Even if they had shown a real benefit, they are not entitled
to serve on the boards, the judge added.
Although the lobbyists "may aspire to obtain this privileged
access in order to advance their clients' interests and their
own careers," the government is not required to "underwrite"
their activity by giving them an advantage, she wrote.
Obama's ban was one of several measures he implemented in
2009 themed around changing the Washington establishment.
Critics question whether those measures are effective,
noting for example that the board ban applies only to those who
are registered as lobbyists with Congress. Some in Washington
who have similar jobs find legal exemptions that allow them to
escape registering.
Lawyers for the six lobbyists did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.