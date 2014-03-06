By David Lawder
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., March 6 U.S. Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell tried to bring some firepower
to his tough re-election battle on Thursday, brandishing a rifle
as he strode onstage at the Conservative Political Action
Conference.
McConnell hoisted the flint-lock muzzle-loading rifle over
his head at the gathering of conservative leaders and Republican
Party activists and handed it to Oklahoma Senator Tom Coburn, a
fellow Republican who has said he will retire when his term ends
in January 2015.
"This is for you, for your distinguished service," said
McConnell, 72, earning the biggest applause of his brief speech
at CPAC.
For McConnell, who is the sixth-longest serving current U.S.
senator, wielding the rifle amounted to a nod to gun-rights
conservatives at a time when he has come under fire on two
fronts as he seeks another term in the Nov. 4 elections.
Although he is a vocal and persistent critic of Democratic
President Barack Obama and Obama's healthcare overhaul in
particular, McConnell has faced criticism from conservatives in
his party for cutting fiscal deals with Democrats. He is being
challenged in the May 20 Republican primary by Louisville
businessman Matt Bevin, who is backed by the conservative Tea
Party movement.
Recent Kentucky polls have indicated that McConnell is well
ahead of Bevin. The polls also indicate McConnell is running
virtually even with the Democratic nominee in the November
election, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes.
McConnell's speech at CPAC focused on "red meat"
conservative issues touted by other CPAC speakers, including
jabs at the program known as Obamacare and the president's
handling of the economy.
McConnell accused Obama and Democrats of being bent on
increasing government power through Obamacare, stiffer
environmental regulations and the Internal Revenue Service's
scrutiny of conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status.
"The President of the United States is treating our
Constitution worse than a placemat at Denny's" he said,
referring to the family restaurant chain.
Grimes, 35, responded to McConnell's brandishing of the
rifle with a Twitter post that chided him over his handling of
the weapon.
"Someone tell @Team_Mitch that's not the way to hold a gun.
KY women do it better," she tweeted.
(Editing by David Lindsey, Diane Craft and Andrew Hay)