By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK, April 10
NEW YORK, April 10 Former U.S. Congressman
Anthony Weiner, who resigned after tweeting lewd pictures of
himself, is considering a run for New York City mayor, in what
many see as wide open race for one of the highest-profile
offices in the United States.
In a lengthy interview with The New York Times magazine,
posted online on Wednesday, Weiner said he hopes to enter this
year's race for City Hall, saying that he concluded, after
spending $100,000 on polling, that voters might be willing to
give him a second chance.
"I don't have this burning, overriding desire to go out and
run for office," said Weiner, a Democrat who was once considered
an early front-runner in the race. "It's not the single
animating force in my life as it was for quite some time. But I
do recognize, to some degree, it's now or maybe never for me, in
terms of running for something."
The news promised to shake up the mayor's race five months
before the Sept. 10 primary election. While City Council Speaker
Christine Quinn has held a commanding lead in public opinion
polls for the Democratic primary, political experts have said in
recent days the race remains wide open.
Once seen as a rising star among Democrats, Weiner, 48,
established himself as a leading liberal voice in the U.S. House
of Representatives and was considered a front-runner for mayor
until his fall from grace.
He was known for making fiery speeches on the House floor on
issues including expanding health-care access and aiding first
responders to the Sept. 11 attacks who suffered health
consequences. Weiner, who resigned from Congress in June 2011
before completing his seventh term, had made an unsuccessful run
for mayor in 2005.
Insiders have bemoaned the lack of star wattage from
candidates in both political parties to follow Mayor Michael
Bloomberg, an independent who is nearing the end of his third
and final term in office.
"This is a race that hasn't happened yet," said Lee
Miringoff of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. "The
voters aren't clamoring for anything yet."
Bloomberg's failure to endorse any of the current candidates
has contributed to the sense that the race for mayor has yet to
catch fire.
Weiner's downfall came quickly in 2011 after he accidentally
posted a lewd photograph of himself on Twitter. The married
politician had intended it only for a woman with whom he had
been sharing messages.
After first insisting his Twitter account had been hacked,
transcripts of other sexually charged communications with women
were made public. Weiner admitted his transgression and
resigned.
"We have been in a defensive crouch for so long," Weiner
said of himself an his wife Huma Abedin, who was a top aide to
former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. "We are ready to
clear the decks on this thing."
He described the polling, which he declined to make public,
as encouraging.
"People are generally prepared to get over it, but they
don't know if they're prepared to vote for me. And there's a
healthy number of people who will never get over it," he said.
"It's a little complicated because I always attracted a fairly
substantial amount of people who didn't like me anyway."
Both Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman whose initial bid
for mayor marked his first foray into politics, and his
predecessor Rudolph Giuliani became national figures after
taking the office.
"You're talking about a city where anything can happen at
any time and generally does," said Democratic consultant Hank
Sheinkopf. "The conventional wisdom is the field is weak."
As for Weiner, Sheinkopf said it would be hard for him to
win City Hall, and suggested he might instead run for city
comptroller.
"Anthony Weiner was an excellent congressman whose only
crime was stupidity," Sheinkopf said.
A survey by the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute,
released on Wednesday, found Quinn leading the Democratic field
with 32 percent, down five points from Quinnipiac's February
poll.
Public Advocate Bill de Blasio follows with 14 percent.
Former City Comptroller William Thompson, who lost to Bloomberg
four years ago, is supported by 13 percent of voters, and 7
percent back current comptroller John Liu.
On the Republican side, more than half of voters are
undecided. Joseph Lhota, the former chairman of the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority, leads the field with 23 percent,
though nearly two-thirds of voters say they had not heard enough
about him to form a view. George McDonald, founder of the Doe
Fund, a non-profit that helps the formerly homeless, followed at
11 percent, and businessman John Catsimatidis has the backing of
8 percent.