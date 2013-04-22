NEW YORK, April 22 Former Congressman Anthony
Weiner is back on Twitter with a new account as he eyes a
political comeback and bid for New York City mayor 2 years after
he resigned in disgrace for posting a sexually suggestive image
of himself on the social website.
The account, @AnthonyWeiner, gives Weiner a new slate on
which to promote his public policy ideas as he publicly weighs
entering the mayor's race less than five months ahead of the
city's Democratic primary.
Once seen as a rising star among Democrats, Weiner, 48,
established himself as a leading liberal voice in the U.S. House
of Representatives and was considered a front-runner for mayor
until his fall from grace. Weiner, who resigned from Congress in
June 2011 before completing his seventh term, made an
unsuccessful run for mayor in 2005.
After keeping a low profile, he burst back onto the
political scene this month when The New York Times Magazine
published a lengthy article about Weiner and his wife, Huma
Abedin, an aide to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton.
Last week, an NBC New York-Marist poll found that Weiner
would enter the mayor's race in second place, behind City
Council Speaker Christine Quinn.
Weiner's rehatched Twitter presence also means that he must
re-build his following. While the old account, @repweiner, has
67,758 followers, the new account had fewer than 4,000 followers
by late Monday afternoon, though that number was growing
rapidly.
In June 2011, Weiner was ensnared in a scandal after he used
Twitter to share a sexually suggestive photograph of himself
with a woman, but accidentally posted it to all his "followers"
on the website instead. He initially insisted that he was not
behind the tweet, but admitted the mistake in a tearful news
conference after other women said they had also exchanged
sexually charged messages with the Congressman.