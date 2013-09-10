By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
in the political career of former New York governor Eliot
Spitzer begins on Tuesday night.
Spitzer, whose political ascent came to a halt five years
ago in a prostitution scandal, is seeking the Democratic
nomination to run for New York City comptroller, a post akin to
the city's chief financial officer.
Most polls show the race as a toss-up, a sign voters are
paying attention to the man who first won the limelight for
taking on big Wall Street banks as state attorney general. That
stands in counterpoint to former U.S. Representative Anthony
Weiner, who resigned after sending lewd pictures of himself over
the Internet and is trailing in his bid for the Democratic
nomination for New York mayor.
The support Spitzer has drawn from likely voters, according
to recent polls, suggests that even a loss against Scott
Stringer, currently Manhattan borough president, might not mark
the end of the road for Spitzer, 54.
"Don't count him out," said long-time Democratic consultant
Hank Sheinkopf. "He's young enough and he's got money."
If elected, Spitzer has promised to reinvent the
comptroller's post just as he refocused the role of state
attorney general on financial crimes. Observers said a victory
on Tuesday could be just a first step.
"He ... presumably would not contemplate stopping at being a
city comptroller," said Harrison Goldin, the city's former
comptroller for 16 years. Goldin has endorsed Stringer.
Voters will decide whether to give another chance to the man
who was nicknamed by tabloids the "Love Guv," which eclipsed his
prior reputation as the "Sheriff of Wall Street."
Stringer, 53, is a veteran of city and state Democratic
politics. The winner of Tuesday's primary will square off
against John Burnett, who was unopposed as the Republican
candidate, in the Nov. 5 general election. A Republican has not
won the position in over six decades.
Spitzer's large, early lead with Democratic voters eroded in
the weeks before the primary, with polls on Monday showing the
race too close to call - and with Stringer slightly ahead in one
poll.
The comptroller manages the city's $140 billion public
pension funds, audits a myriad of agencies and is a watchdog for
the city's $70 billion budget - which is likely to have a more
than $2 billion deficit in fiscal 2015.
Born in the Bronx and raised by his real-estate magnate
father, Spitzer has a reputation for toughness and shrewdness,
which helped him rise to two terms as state attorney general.
He began that role by going after employers who thought they
could steal wages from undocumented immigrant employees, though
the Harvard Law School-educated attorney became better known for
his hard-nosed investigations of financial firms.
Just over a year after being sworn in as governor, Spitzer
was caught on a wiretap talking to an escort service to arrange
a date with a prostitute. He resigned almost immediately, but
was never charged with a crime.