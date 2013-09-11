By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Former New York governor Eliot
Spitzer, whose political ascent came to a halt five years ago in
a prostitution scandal, lost his bid for a political comeback on
Tuesday.
Spitzer conceded to Manhattan Borough President Scott
Stringer in the race for the Democratic nomination for New York
City comptroller, a post akin to the city's chief financial
officer.
In a speech that lasted less than two minutes, he said he
would find different ways to serve the public.
"For me, politics was never a profession, it was a cause,"
he said at his campaign party as about 150 supporters cheered.
Spitzer, 54, first won the limelight for taking on big Wall
Street banks as state attorney general.
Just over a year after being sworn in as governor, Spitzer
was caught on a wiretap talking to an escort service to arrange
a date with a prostitute. He resigned almost immediately but was
never charged with a crime.
He was nicknamed by tabloids the "Love Guv," which eclipsed
his prior reputation as the "Sheriff of Wall Street."
"I'm hurt. I think he's a good man regardless of what
happened in his past," said supporter Kimberlyn Crawford as she
left the campaign party.
"I believed in him because of what he tried to do on Wall
Street," she added. "He was trying to help the little people. He
would have been a great voice for us."
Stringer, 53, is a veteran of city and state Democratic
politics.
He will square off against John Burnett, who was unopposed
as the Republican candidate, in the Nov. 5 general election. A
Republican has not won the position in over six decades.
The comptroller manages the city's $140 billion public
pension funds, audits a myriad of agencies and is a watchdog for
the city's $70 billion budget - which is likely to have a more
than $2 billion deficit in fiscal 2015.
Spitzer was not the only candidate plagued by scandal in New
York's political arena. Former Congressman Anthony Weiner was
leading the Democratic primary race for mayor until news that
his penchant for texting women lewd pictures of himself
resurfaced. Partial results on Tuesday showed him finishing
last.