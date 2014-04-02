By Jeff Mason
ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 2 President Barack
Obama, needing a spark to nudge Democratic voters to the polls
in November, pressed his case on Wednesday for job-creation
measures that have little chance of passing Congress.
With his shirt sleeves rolled up and his suit jacket off,
Obama delivered a campaign-style speech to a gymnasium of young
people in Michigan in an effort to rev up his base for critical
congressional elections, in which his party risks losing control
of the U.S. Senate and seats in the House of Representatives.
The president is fresh off of a rare day of domestic policy
success. On Tuesday, he announced 7.1 million people had signed
up for coverage under Obamacare, his signature healthcare law,
which has dogged him for months because of a disastrous rollout
and a glitchy website.
Obama, who was to headline a pair of fund-raising events in
Chicago later on Wednesday, took note of the healthcare
enrollment number. But he spent most of his time focusing on his
call to raise the national minimum wage to $10.10, a move
Republicans oppose.
Obama said raising the minimum wage would raise millions of
people out of poverty and many Republicans nationwide would like
to make a raise happen, he said.
"Republicans in Congress don't want to vote to raise it at
all. In fact some want to scrap the minimum wage," he said.
The crowd booed.
"No, no, don't boo, organize," he told them. "They may not
hear the boos, but they can read a petition and they can see
votes."
Obama needs the votes in November to help push back
Republicans who see an opportunity for building on their
majority in the House of Representatives and taking control of
the U.S. Senate. A Republican-controlled Congress would make it
far more difficult for Obama to gain approval of agenda items in
his last two years in office.
One hope of the Democrats is Representative Gary Peters, who
is running for a Senate seat in Michigan.
Although many Democrats have shied away from campaigning
with Obama because of the unpopularity of the healthcare law,
Peters joined the president on Wednesday. Obama bought him a
sandwich at the popular local deli, Zingerman's.
"I'm happy to be with the president. I work with the
president on issues that are important to middle-class families
here in Michigan and families who aspire to be in the middle
class," Peters told reporters. "I'm pleased to be with him and
really pleased that he's focused on Michigan."
With a large blue banner declaring "Opportunity for all" and
a big American flag, the gym had the feel of a the campaign
venues Obama frequented as a candidate in 2008 and 2012.
His words had a similar ring as well. The president hammered
Republicans for opposing his ideas and made clear that, despite
its problems, he believes Obamacare is a winner for his party
and a problem for the opposition.
"They do have one original idea, which is to repeal
Obamacare," Obama said of Republicans. "Because they haven't
tried that 50 times."
And he was sharply critical of a Republican proposal offered
on Tuesday by Rep. Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget
Committee, that would reduce government spending by $5 trillion
over a decade.
Obama said the type of cuts required of the Ryan budget
would be devastating to middle-class voters.
"If they were trying to sell this sandwich at Zingerman's,
they'd have to call it the Stinkburger, or the Meanwich," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal in
Washington. Editing by Andre Grenon)