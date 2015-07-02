By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, July 2 President Barack Obama will
add some political edge to his push for more overtime pay for
U.S. workers on Thursday by touting it in Wisconsin, where
Republican Governor Scott Walker has made a name for himself by
clashing with labor unions.
Nearly 5 million more American workers would be made
eligible for overtime pay under a proposal unveiled by Obama's
Labor Department earlier this week.
Walker, who is expected to officially announce his candidacy
for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination on July 13,
criticized the overtime proposal.
In a statement on the proposed rule, Walker said: "The
president's effort is a political pitch, but the reality is this
will lead to lower base pay and benefits and will cut workers'
hours and flexibility in the workplace."
Early in his tenure as governor in 2011, Walker burnished
his credentials with conservatives in his party by pushing for a
law to limit the collective-bargaining rights of public sector
employees. He survived a union-backed recall election in 2012.
Obama's proposed overtime rule is widely opposed by
businesses and could face legal challenges, but it was heralded
by workers' groups. Labor unions are a traditional ally of
Obama, a Democrat, though that relationship was tested in June
in Congress in a struggle over international trade.
Carrying the overtime-rule fight into Walker's Wisconsin
will give Obama a chance to mend fences with unions, which last
month unsuccessfully opposed his quest for "fast-track" power to
craft a proposed 12-nation Pacific Rim trade treaty.
With Republican support, the president won congressional
approval on June 24 for fast-track authority to speed trade
deals through Congress. Under pressure from unions, only a
handful of Democrats backed the move.
In the midst of the trade fight, unions and progressive
political groups threatened to punish pro-trade Democrats by
potentially backing rival candidates at primaries for 2016
congressional elections.
Mindful of that, Obama has been thanking members of his
party who stuck with him. His remarks in Wisconsin will take
place in the district of Representative Ron Kind, a Democratic
trade legislation backer.
"The change in this overtime rule in a way that could
potentially allow up to 5 million Americans to get a more fair
paycheck, again, is an illustration that most of the time, when
it comes to fighting for middle-class workers, the Obama
administration and organized labor are on the same side," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.
