WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday threatened to veto any efforts by a
Republican-controlled Congress to weaken measures aimed at
protecting consumers from abuses in the financial system.
Obama told a news conference he believed Republicans, who
will be in charge of both houses of Congress from January, could
work with the administration on issues such as tax reform.
But he said he would not accept roll-backs of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law as part of those deals.
"If they try to water down consumer protections that we put
in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis, I will say
'no'," Obama said. "And I'm confident that I'll be able to
uphold vetoes of those types of provisions."
Congress passed the Dodd-Frank law in response to the
2007-2009 crisis but many Republicans disagreed with its
approach to cleaning up the financial system. They attached a
provision to undo one section of the law to a government funding
bill that lawmakers approved last week.
Democrats slammed that change as a capitulation to Wall
Street but the Obama administration said it was a compromise in
exchange for higher funding for two regulatory agencies.
Liberal lawmakers also warned that Republicans would use the
same strategy in 2015 to water down the Wall Street overhaul by
attaching provisions to unrelated bills that Democrats would
feel compelled to support. Obama on Friday said he would not
accept such substantial changes to his regulatory law.
