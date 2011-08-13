Japan stocks hit 2-week low in thin trade; Toyota underperforms
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
CHARLESTON, S.C. Aug 13 Rick Perry, the conservative governor of Texas, declared himself a candidate for U.S. president on Saturday, shaking up the race for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012.
Perry made the announcement in a statement issued shortly before he was to address a gathering of conservatives in South Carolina to launch his campaign.
"It is time to get America working again," Perry said in the statement. "That's why with the support of my family and an unwavering belief in the goodness of America, I declare to you today my candidacy for president of the United States."
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Tom Brown)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting signs from the White House have left brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.