CHARLESTON, S.C. Aug 13 Rick Perry, the conservative governor of Texas, declared himself a candidate for U.S. president on Saturday, shaking up the race for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012.

Perry made the announcement in a statement issued shortly before he was to address a gathering of conservatives in South Carolina to launch his campaign.

"It is time to get America working again," Perry said in the statement. "That's why with the support of my family and an unwavering belief in the goodness of America, I declare to you today my candidacy for president of the United States."

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Tom Brown)